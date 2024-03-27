New road construction sparks confusion and road closures in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road closure signs and traffic delays will be a common sight for the next year on Fort Apache Road in the Southwest Valley. Crews just kicked off phase one of the Fort Apache Road Improvement Project.

As part of the Channel 13 Traffic Survival Guide, we are out in the community looking at how these road closures could impact your commute.

"It is a necessity, you have to have it, there's just too many people," said Southwest valley resident of seven years Jackie Nevins.

Nevins says she's glad to see the county working on this road.

"Fort Apache is the main vein from the south to the north and the north to the south, so they do have to enlarge the road and make it a 4-lane like they did further up the road there," said Nevins.

That's exactly what the county plans to do.

The project will widen Fort Apache between Blue Diamond Road and Huntington Cove Parkway to two lanes in both directions, it also adds a bike lane, a median and a traffic signal among other improvements.

Tyler Falco owns the Falco Moving Company in the southwest valley. He says the project will help with all the growth in that part of the valley.

"It's beneficial for future residents and current residents. It's in the short term temporarily an inconvenience but long term it's going to be much better," said Falco Moving Company owner Tyler Falco.

The short-term inconvenience is what many locals are focusing on.

KTNV Large-scale construction project to accommodate growing populations in the southwest valley are garnering strong reactions from locals.

The construction will close down Fort Apache in both directions in phases. Here's a breakdown of the phases:

Phase 1 : Construction between Raven Avenue and Blue Diamond Road from March 18 to June 21.



: Construction between Raven Avenue and Blue Diamond Road from March 18 to June 21. Phase 2 : Construction on the east half of Fort Apache between Raven Avenue and Ford Avenue from April 22 to July 31.



: Construction on the east half of Fort Apache between Raven Avenue and Ford Avenue from April 22 to July 31. Phase 3 : Construction on west half of Fort Apache between Raven Avenue and Ford Avenue from August 1 to December 23.



: Construction on west half of Fort Apache between Raven Avenue and Ford Avenue from August 1 to December 23. Phase 4: Construction between Ford Avenue and Huntington Cove Parkway from December 26 to February 25.

Construction is expected to primarily happen between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.

The construction is impacting a large residential neighborhood and residents say it's tough to navigate.

"As far as the signage and how they've done the detouring in the meantime, has been a nightmare," said Tammy Mercier who has family living near the construction.

Residents tell Channel 13, the detour has caused lots of confusion for people who don't frequent the area.

Clark County expects this project to be complete in Spring 2025.