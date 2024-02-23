Road concerns lead Las Vegas City Council to approve funding for speed bumps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Spring Valley residents spoke up about speeding and reckless drivers cutting through their neighborhood. Their complaints were heard and change is on the way.

"People speed through here all the time," Las Vegas resident George Conejo told me. He said he lives right next to a danger zone. "People fly through here without taking any consideration that there is a school right on the other side of these houses."

He's talking about Bedford Drive, between Alta Drive and Charleston Boulevard.

Conejo said with a middle school and a park nearby, many drivers avoid the traffic and speed down the street.

"This neighborhood is full of children and people that commute on bikes, like myself."

Because of the many complaints by Conejo and his neighbors, their voices were heard. On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council approved $45,000 to install speed bumps along Bedford to slow drivers down.

Councilman Brian Knudsen received numerous calls about reckless and speeding drivers in the area. He said he needed to take action on a road that sees about 1,700 drivers a day.

"You'll probably see someone going down much faster than 25 miles per hour right behind me," Knudsen explained. "The traffic engineers see everything from 25 miles an hour to 85 miles an hour."

Knudsen says from the concerns of the residents to the traffic-related incidents in the area, changes needed to be made. He tells me they are now working to find a contractor to install the speed bumps.

"It is a huge weight that is lifted off your shoulders knowing that in five to six months you will have bumps on this road," I asked Conejo.

"For me it will be," he said. "I don't want to hear people drag racing through here or doing donuts."

Conejo said voicing your concerns can make a difference and he looks forward to a safer commute.

"I am grateful they are doing something about people who are flying through here at 50 to 60 mph."

Councilman Knudsen says him and the Las Vegas City Council want to hear from you. If you have concerns about the roads in your neighborhood, you can email your councilman or councilwoman by following the link here.