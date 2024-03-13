The Californians are here: Traffic laws CA drivers might not know about in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As more people move to Southern Nevada from California, and traffic deaths on the rise, we are taking a look at the ins and outs of traffic laws between the two states.

Abel Garcia sat down with a Nevada State Police trooper, and drivers on the street, for a closer look at the key differences in regulations from our neighbors to the west.

Phil Shipley used to live in Los Angeles. He says he moved to Las Vegas two years ago and was shocked to find out how traffic laws differ from California to Nevada.

​"I was splitting lanes all the time and it wasn't until another motorcyclist was like hey you will get pulled over for that and I'm like that makes no sense."​

As a motorcycle rider, Shipley discovered lane splitting is one of the biggest differences for drivers and it's causing confusion for many of us behind the wheel.

Last year, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance reported a not so surprising trend: 38.3% of those flocking to Las Vegas were from California.

So we wanted to find out more about the contrasts in traffic laws. We talked with with Trooper Shawn Haggstorm from the Nevada State Police. He tells channel 13 while in California, motorcyclists weave through traffic, here in Nevada, it's a whole different ballgame.

​​"Line splitting here in Nevada is illegal, California allows, they can do lane splitting, which means driving in the same lane and going in between vehicles, but we do not allow that here."​

Ryann Wietor, who also relocated from California, says lane splitting should be legal. He says this makes riding safer for motorcyclists.​

​"There are a lot of distracted drivers going around here and it puts a lot of responsibility on the motorcyclist to watch out for themselves."​

Trooper Haggstrom highlights another key contrast: child safety seat requirements.

He says in California, kids under eight must use a car or booster seat, no matter their size. However, in Nevada, it's for children under six or under 60 pounds.

As for speeding, Haggstrom notes some significantly different consequences.

​"Here in Nevada if you are going 30 miles above the speed limit you can go to jail, at the speed we can do a reckless, and what happens is with reckless its a 1240 dollar fine, in California its a 900 dollar fine and you can lose your license."​

Phil Shipley says although the fine may be higher in Nevada…he sees more reckless drivers here.

"There isn't that much traffic so on your main normal road there is a 45 mph speed limit, people can, and are, going 100 mph down them."

Haggstrom says Nevada State Police is joining forces with other local law enforcement agencies from March 13-29 to crack down on speeding.