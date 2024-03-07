Drivers fed up over pothole problems across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in our area are fed up with Las Vegas valley pothole problems.

Channel 13 is out in the community looking into road conditions impacting you, as part of our traffic survival guide.

South Jones Boulevard in Spring Valley is a very busy road. However, many who have to drive it every day say they're sick of it and hate how the road tears up their tires.

Just two weeks ago, I was on the same road watching county crews fill in potholes between Sunset Road and Russell Road. Many driver says that repair project, on Feb. 21, did not solve the issue.

"A lot of customers are getting blowouts and just pulling up already with the tire done, already finished, no air in it anymore," said Adrian Vazquez, whose family owns Auto Mall Wheels & Tires on Tropicana Avenue near South Jones Boulevard.

Vazquez says his shop has an overflow of tires to repair cars because of potholes.

"It's just messing everyone's tires and rims up," Vazquez told me. "It's causing problems for everybody really."

The owner of All Out Tint, Rob Foster, has to drive Jones every day. He says not only can the potholes ruin your car's alignment and cause severe damage, but they're a safety hazard.

"People are going to miss the potholes to avoid getting hit by the potholes running them over and going into oncoming traffic. I see that daily so we really need to be careful with that," Foster said.

The county says crews are hard at work fixing potholes four to five days a week.

"The calls come in every day, the emails, the FixIT on the app, it keeps them busy," said Clark County Road Maintenance Division Manager Clint Spencer.

Spencer says the website and phone application FixIt Clark County is the easiest way for you to notify them of any road issues in the county.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, their crews are also repairing roadways. They say they choose to repair until a more costly fix, like repaving, is the only option.

Repaving Jones is not on the county's list but many drivers say it should be.

The county says it will continue to fill potholes on roads through the valley, focusing on those brought to their attention through FixIt Clark County.