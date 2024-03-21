Pothole problems lead to roadwork on Saguaro Street in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — All across the Las Vegas Valley, potholes are a big annoyance.

Channel 13 has been out in the community taking a closer look at roadway miseries as part of our Traffic Survival Guide.

Saguaro Street is a frontage road in Henderson that runs parallel to East Lake Mead Parkway. One disabled man claims the damage to the street between Grand Cadence Drive and Taylor Street caused him to fall.

"I got seven stitches in my face," said Dennis Mozdzierz, who travels Saguaro Street often.

Mozdzierz has Multiple Sclerosis, a disorder where the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord. He can no longer walk and uses his motorized wheelchair to get around outside his home.

Three years ago, Mozdzierz says he left for a store traveling down Saguaro Street. He claims he hit a pothole and fell forward.

"He looked as though somebody had beat the heck out of him," his wife, Stefanie Mozdzierz, said.

Stefanie says they reported the incident to the Nevada Department of Transportation and asked they come out to fix the portion of the road her husband travels. NDOT repaired that portion but she claims they didn't fix the rest of Saguaro Street.

I reached out to NDOT for answers. The next day they sent a statement to Channel 13, which reads in part:

"The project to improve Saguaro Street has been expedited due to its immediate necessity. Our team has successfully incorporated the project into the current fiscal year budget."

NDOT also said safety for pedestrians and motorists is a top priority and they've had other complaints about the roadway.

The agency outlined the Saguaro Street road project with Channel 13.

The project will include milling, paving and restriping. NDOT expects to complete the project by July and says it'll take two weeks. This project is expected to cost about $500,000 to complete.

The Mozdzierzs say repaving this road will mean safer travels for Dennis.

"It would be great. You won't have to worry about any holes or ruts or anything," Stefanie said.

NDOT says they listen to your reports and feedback to help decide which roads need work. Click herefor more information on road projects in the valley.