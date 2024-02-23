Study: Nevada ranks eighth among states most likely to ignore traffic signs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new study by a Florida law firm said Nevada ranks eighth among states most likely to ignore traffic signs.

The Florida personal injury lawyers, Anidjar & Levine, analyzed the latest available data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on drivers involved in fatal crashes between 2017 and 2021.

It calculated the percentage of drivers in each state who were recorded as failing to obey traffic signs, traffic control devices, traffic officers, or failing to obey safety zone traffic laws.

When looking at Nevada's data, the state had a 5.78% non-compliance rate. The data showed 139 out of 2,403 drivers didn't obey traffic signs. Indiana was ranked ninth at 5.49% while South Dakota rounded out the Top Ten at 5.21%.

Several pedestrians told me they agree with those numbers and many Nevada drivers ignore traffic signs.

"Some won't stop so you have to see what is going on," pedestrian Deborah Jordan said.

Jordan lives near a High Intensity Activated Crosswalk, also known as a HAWK, along Sahara and Maryland. HAWKS are located near high traffic areas and are meant to help people cross the road safely while also being spotted by drivers.

Like a regular traffic light, HAWK beacons warn drivers to prepare to stop with a yellow light. Once the light turns red, people need to make a complete stop and wait for pedestrians or cyclists to safely cross the street. The beacon will then begin to flash red. This means drivers must stop first, then proceed with caution after pedestrians and cyclists have crossed the street.

While Jordan said that many drivers do follow the beacon's rules, others speed through.

"You do the duck and move. Everybody will stop. But then, you get one that, you know, is steady going so you got to still watch," Jordan said.

"I don't think it's safe enough to be crossing the street this way because the drivers are driving so fast," pedestrian Marilyn Legazpi said.

Legazpi lives near the HAWK and said she's seen several cars speeding by as people try to use the crosswalk.

"They are zooming and they drive so fast," Legazpi said.

Nevertheless, the women said that they still appreciate the crosswalks.

"We need more of them and more lights," Jordan told me.

Meantime, drivers we spoke with said the HAWKS are a helpful tool to help drivers identify pedestrians, but said there are times pedestrians do not follow the beacon's commands.

“Some of the crosswalks have lights and it’s good but the pedestrians don’t use the lights. So when you are driving, you press the brake suddenly," Jacqueline Banderas said.