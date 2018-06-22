Las Vegas struggles with excessive heat on first day of summer

The first day of summer in Las Vegas brought the hottest day of the year so far. The official high was 113, according to our 13 First Alert Forecast.



The air conditioners were pumping across the valley as children flocked to parks and splash pads.



"It's just refreshing," said 6-year-old Xavier.



"Dry heat, nothing like Miami, that humid heat," said Las Vegas native Gerald Pitts.



Still, with the sun high above, people who work outside were sweltering. The temperatures at a local playground were sizzling.



Pitts says he tries to stay out of the sun during the days.



"Don't go out until about 6pm at night," said Pitts.



But staying home won't work for John Love.



"Probably at least 100 inside," said Love.



Sarah Rinehart is a technician with Goettl. The 22-year-old immediately got to work to fix Love's AC.



"I'm going to take this off the wall," said Rinehart.



According to Rinehart, Love had a rare problem with his thermostat. It was a quick fix with the push of the reset button.



Rinehart says it's much more common to have a problem caused by a dirty filter.



"The number one thing you can do as a homeowner is to change your filters regularly," she said.



Rinehart also recommends doing a yearly maintenance of your cooling system before the start of summer.