How the extreme Las Vegas heat affects your body

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - It's common for people who have lived in Las Vegas for a while to become complacent about the extreme heat but doctors want you to remember there are real dangers.

Doctor Daliah Wachs points out we've been kind of lucky up to this point as far as extreme heat since we had a lot of temperatures in the 90s before hitting 113 degrees Thursday.

Dr. Wachs says this drastic change takes a toll on our bodies.

"The big thing is we're unprepared so we drink the same amount of water we drank last time," said Dr. Wachs.

She also says we need to increase our water intake by quite a bit as the temperature goes up. There's no set amount of water because we all sweat a different amount but she says you should average about 15% more water for every five degrees the temperature goes up.

"There's no such thing as thin blood and thick blood," said Dr. Wachs. "The desert heat is rough."