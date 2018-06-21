Cooling stations available across Las Vegas

Fair
HI: 112°
LO: 82°
With an excessive heat warning issued for the Las Vegas valley from June 21-23, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue wants you to know where your nearest cooling station is located.
COOLING STATIONS OPEN during EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. See posters for locations & info. pic.twitter.com/MIKuRwICt9— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 20, 2018
If you're feeling faint, overheated, or just need a quick break from the heat don't hesitate to visit one of these stations.
Those in Las Vegas who need a break from the heat can take a break at the following cooling stations:
Two cooling stations are also available for those in Laughlin: