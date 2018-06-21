Cooling stations available across Las Vegas

With an excessive heat warning issued for the Las Vegas valley from June 21-23, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue wants you to know where your nearest cooling station is located.

COOLING STATIONS OPEN during EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. See posters for locations & info. pic.twitter.com/MIKuRwICt9 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 20, 2018

If you're feeling faint, overheated, or just need a quick break from the heat don't hesitate to visit one of these stations.

Those in Las Vegas who need a break from the heat can take a break at the following cooling stations:

Black Mountain Recreation Center - 599 Greenway Road; open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.

- 599 Greenway Road; open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Cambridge Recreation Center - 3930 Cambridge Street; open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.

3930 Cambridge Street; open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. Courtyard Homeless Resource Center - 1401 North Las Vegas Boulevard; open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. all days

- 1401 North Las Vegas Boulevard; open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. all days Downtown Recreation Center - 105 West Basic Road; open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.

- 105 West Basic Road; open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Dula Gymnasium - 441 East Bonanza Road; open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri., and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.

- 441 East Bonanza Road; open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri., and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Hollywood Recreation Center - 1650 South Hollywood Boulevard; open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.

- 1650 South Hollywood Boulevard; open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Pearson Community Center - 1625 West Carey Avenue; open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.

- 1625 West Carey Avenue; open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. Stupak Community Center - 251 West Boston Avenue; open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Fri. and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sat.

- 251 West Boston Avenue; open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Fri. and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sat. Walnut Recreation Center - 3075 North Walnut Road; open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.

- 3075 North Walnut Road; open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Whitney Ranch Recreation Center - 1575 Galleria Drive; open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.

Two cooling stations are also available for those in Laughlin: