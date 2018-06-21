Those who have lived in Las Vegas long enough know the drill during the extreme heat of the summer: hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.
UNLV nutritionist Samantha Coogan says that drinking water is the best option, but also cautions not to guzzle too much.
“We all need water, but, like any other food, moderation is key,” Coogan explained. “Drinking excessive amounts of water can actually wash out necessary electrolytes and minerals, which can cause dehydration. And severe cases of too much water can actually cause even greater harm. Balance is key.”
A good pace for hydration is about eight ounces of water each hour, and you should consider replacing one or two of those ounces with Gatorade or Powerade for more electrolytes.