Those who have lived in Las Vegas long enough know the drill during the extreme heat of the summer: hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

UNLV nutritionist Samantha Coogan says that drinking water is the best option, but also cautions not to guzzle too much.

“We all need water, but, like any other food, moderation is key,” Coogan explained. “Drinking excessive amounts of water can actually wash out necessary electrolytes and minerals, which can cause dehydration. And severe cases of too much water can actually cause even greater harm. Balance is key.”

A good pace for hydration is about eight ounces of water each hour, and you should consider replacing one or two of those ounces with Gatorade or Powerade for more electrolytes.

RELATED: Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas June 21-23

Coogan also suggests "eating water," since fruits and vegetables help replenish water and electrolytes naturally. The best hydrating foods include the following:

Cantaloupe

Celery

Cucumbers

Green Bell Peppers

Iceberg lettuce

Peaches

Radishes

Starfruit

Strawberries

Tomatoes

Watermelon

RELATED: Tips and life hacks for staying cool in the Las Vegas heat

Finally, Coogan recommends getting a smartphone app with a timer to remind yourself to keep hydrating throughout the day.

"Remember, when you feel thirsty, you're already dehydrated," says Coogan.