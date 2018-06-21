How long does it take to bake a potato in a car?

When it starts getting really, really hot outside, TV stations like to do crazy things to demonstrate just how hot it is.

One of the most common is to bake cookies on a dashboard. A couple of years ago, we actually cooked a roast in a vehicle. This year, we are baking potatoes.

RELATED: The Great Roast Experiment

We started the experiment at 11:30 a.m. When we checked an hour later, the potatoes were coming along quite well.

When the experiment is over, we'll post the results here. Check back to find out just how long it took to bake potatoes in a hot car in the extreme Las Vegas heat.