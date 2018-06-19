Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas June 21-23

An excessive heat warning has been issued from Thursday through Saturday.

It is in effect from 11 a.m. June 21 through 8 p.m. June 23. The National Weather Service states that in the Las Vegas valley and Pahrump, temperatures are expected between 110 to 115 degrees, 115 to 120 degrees in the Colorado River Valley and 120 to 125 degrees in Death Valley.

The National Weather Service recommends taking extra precautions to if you work or spend time outside, rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drinking plenty of water and wearing loose-fitting clothing.

For the latest forecast, check out the 13 First Alert Weather page.