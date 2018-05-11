13 Tips on How to Stay Cool When Las Vegas Heats Up

2. Visit Mount Charleston
It's usually about 20 to 30 degrees cooler on the mountain during the summer. There are plenty of hike trails and spots to picnic or camp. There are also rental cabins.
3. Go to the movies
Summer is the perfect time to watch movies and it doesn't have to cost an arm and leg to go. Tickets are only $5 (restrictions do apply) on Mondays at Brenden Theatres inside The Palms. Regal Theaters offers tickets for $6.80 on Tuesdays. AMC Theatres also recently announced that they are bringing back $5 Tuesdays.
5. Hang out at the library
Not only are libraries cool, they are also quiet. Some of our favorite libraries include Centennial Hills Library, Green Valley Library, Summerlin Library & Performing Arts and Aliante Library.
6. Visit a casino
Most casinos are very well air conditioned. Find one that has penny or nickel slots and you can easily spend a few hours in comfort.
7. Minus5 Ice Experience
If you need to cool down quick, visit Minus5 Ice Experience. Visits are limited to 30 minutes though because of the cold. The entire bar is made of ice, even the glasses. There are 2 locations.