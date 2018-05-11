13 Tips on How to Stay Cool When Las Vegas Heats Up

Here are 13 tips on how to stay cool in Las Vegas during the hot summer months:

1. Visit a pool or water park

There are no lack of pools and water parks to cool off at in Las Vegas. Almost every hotel-casino has a pool and many allow access to locals on certain days. We also have two water parks -- Cowabunga Bay and Wet'n'Wild. In addition, there are many community pools.

2. Visit Mount Charleston

It's usually about 20 to 30 degrees cooler on the mountain during the summer. There are plenty of hike trails and spots to picnic or camp. There are also rental cabins.

3. Go to the movies

Summer is the perfect time to watch movies and it doesn't have to cost an arm and leg to go. Tickets are only $5 (restrictions do apply) on Mondays at Brenden Theatres inside The Palms. Regal Theaters offers tickets for $6.80 on Tuesdays. AMC Theatres also recently announced that they are bringing back $5 Tuesdays.

4. Go to a museum

Las Vegas has several museums that offer a break from the heat and has interesting things to look at. Check out the Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada State Museum at Springs Preserve, DISCOVERY Children's Museum, Las Vegas Natural History Museum or, if you like a good scare, Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum.

5. Hang out at the library

Not only are libraries cool, they are also quiet. Some of our favorite libraries include Centennial Hills Library, Green Valley Library, Summerlin Library & Performing Arts and Aliante Library.

6. Visit a casino

Most casinos are very well air conditioned. Find one that has penny or nickel slots and you can easily spend a few hours in comfort.

7. Minus5 Ice Experience

If you need to cool down quick, visit Minus5 Ice Experience. Visits are limited to 30 minutes though because of the cold. The entire bar is made of ice, even the glasses. There are 2 locations.

8. Arctic Ice Room at Qua Baths and Spa, Caesars Palace

The Arctic Ice Room features snow descending from a domed ceiling. It is the only one of its kind in the world.

9. Go window shopping

Las Vegas has become a shopper's paradise in recent years. There are many malls to choose from including ones favored by locals (Meadows Mall and Boulevard Mall are two) and the fancier malls on the Las Vegas Strip (Fashion Show, Forum Shops at Caesars, Miracle Mile Shops etc.).

10. Take a boat out on Lake Mead

The average water temperatures at Lake mead are 68 degrees in May, 72 degrees in June, 80 degrees in July and 84 degrees in August.

11. Take a ride on the High Roller Observation Wheel

The High Roller has 28 climate-controlled, glass-enclosed cabins. The ride lasts for 30 minutes.

12. Go ice skating

We have several places to skate in Las Vegas -- SoBe Ice Arena, Las Vegas Ice Center and City National Arena (where the Vegas Golden Knights practice).

13. Only go out at night

Temperatures can drop as much as 20 degrees during the night in Las Vegas.

