What you need to know about applying sunscreen to protect your family from skin cancer

With the heat taking over the Las Vegas valley this weekend, protecting your skin is key to protecting your family's health.

It all starts with applying sunscreen, but are you applying it correctly?

According to the Center for Disease Control, only 34 percent of US adults claim to wear sunscreen and even less kids say they are applying the sun protectant.

At the peak of the day it will only take 10 minutes for the average person to burn.

Here are key tips to protecting your skin from sun burn:

Pick a sunscreen with "broad spectrum" it will protect you from both UVA and UVB rays.

SPF does matter, if you are applying correctly. Pick a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Make sure to reapply! You should be reapplying sunscreen every two hours no matter the SPF.

According to the CDC, your genetic makeup can also make you more of a target to the sun. People with blue or green eyes and blond or red hair are more susceptible to developing skin cancer. As well as people who indoor tan and people with lighter skin.

People with darker skin tones should also lather up the sunscreen, according to the Sun Cancer Foundation they are most susceptible to developing the deadliest form of cancer.