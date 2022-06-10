Watch
Local News

Actions

FULL COVERAGE: Las Vegas police officer killed when beam falls onto US 95

Source confirms to Channel 13 that a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed when a beam fell on their car on U.S. 95 on Friday morning.
LVPPA truck at crash scene
US 95 fatality
Crash on US 95 southbound
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 18:08:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed Friday after a beam fell in a construction zone on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas.

Traffic was impacted for more than 12 hours after the incident, which happened near the 215 interchange in what's known as the Centennial Bowl.

Video shows scene of fatal incident on Las Vegas freeway

Video from traffic cameras in the area showed that equipment on a tractor trailer hit the beam, which fell onto concrete barriers on either side of the highway. A car smashed into the beam, killing the driver, who's since been identified as a Metro police officer.

13 Action News is following developments related to the crash. Our complete reporting follows:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH