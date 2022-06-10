FULL COVERAGE: Las Vegas police officer killed when beam falls onto US 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed Friday after a beam fell in a construction zone on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas.

Traffic was impacted for more than 12 hours after the incident, which happened near the 215 interchange in what's known as the Centennial Bowl.

Video shows scene of fatal incident on Las Vegas freeway

Video from traffic cameras in the area showed that equipment on a tractor trailer hit the beam, which fell onto concrete barriers on either side of the highway. A car smashed into the beam, killing the driver, who's since been identified as a Metro police officer.

