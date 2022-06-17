Sisolak orders flags at half-staff for Las Vegas police detective killed in crash

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — Flags are to be flown at half-staff in Nevada on Monday to honor Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Det. Justin Terry, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered.

Terry was killed after a beam fell in a construction zone on U.S. 95 last week. His public memorial services are to be held this weekend, with private services on Monday.

“Detective Terry served our community for more than two decades — we are endlessly grateful for his service and heartbroken at his death,” Sisolak said.

Terry was an officer with LVMPD for 21 years. In a statement Friday, Sisolak highlighted Terry's seven years of work with the Sexual Offender Apprehension Team, known as SOAP. The detective was "widely regarded as an expert and worked directly with the U.S. Marshals Task Force," the governor said.

LVMPD Det. Terry lost his life on Friday when a beam fell on his unmarked LVMPD vehicle.

During his time with Metro Police, Sisolak says the detective also started a program in the Southeast Area Command that made it possible for officers to ride dirt bikes into remote areas to serve the homeless.

Terry is survived by his wife and two sons, Metro Police said. He was 45 years old.