Procession details for fallen Las Vegas police Detective Justin Terry announced

Public invited to pay their respects
Detective Justin Terry
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 14:48:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those wishing to pay their respects to the former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective Justin Terry can do so on Friday and Saturday.

Detective Terry was killed after a beam fell in a construction zone on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas.

LVMPD reports that viewings will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary located at 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave.

Starting June 20 at 8:30 a.m. Detective Terry will be escorted alongside his family from Palm Downtown Mortuary on North Main Street to Central Christian Church at 1001 New Beginnings Dr.

A memorial service for Detective Terry will be held at Central Christian Church on June 20 at 10 a.m. According to LVMPD motorists can expect traffic delays until roughly 9:30 a.m. on June 20. The processions route can be seen below.

  • Exit the Palm parking lot onto Main Street,
  • South on Main Street,
  • West on Washington Avenue,
  • South on I-15,
  • Exit east on Sahara Avenue,
  • South on Las Vegas Boulevard,
  • East on I-215
  • North on US-95
  • Exit east on Russell Road to Central Christian Church

LVMPD will have their flags at half-staff until Detective Terry has been laid to rest.

