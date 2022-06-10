Las Vegas Metropolitan Police mourn the loss of officer killed by falling beam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of Detective Justin Terry, 45, who died on Friday in an incident on US 95 near Centennial Parkway.

Detective Terry was on duty in his unmarked LVMPD vehicle when the accident occurred. Nevada State Police said a beam fell on the car after it was hit by equipment carried by a passing tractor trailer.

Detective Terry was assigned to the Homicide Sex Crimes Bureau, Sexual Assault & Abuse Section. He was widely regarded as an expert in his field and worked closely with the US Marshals Task Force.

He was just shy of 21 years in the LVMPD before he lost his life.

Many law enforcement, state and local officials have issued statements offering their condolences.

We are mourning the loss of LVMPD Detective Justin Terry.

He served this department for nearly 21 years in a variety of roles.

Most recently, he served in our Homicide Sex Crimes Bureau. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/r0ZDai04B5 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 10, 2022

“On behalf of all Clark County residents, we join with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in mourning the tragic death of Detective Justin Terry,” Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson said. “Detective Terry was a dedicated public servant who made our community a better place to live, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The Las Vegas Police Protection Association, which represents Metro Officers, told KTNV, “Not only is this loss felt by all first responders in Nevada, but the community at large has also lost one of its heroes.”

The City of Las Vegas said in a tweet, “Our thoughts and prayers are with LVMPD and the family of Detective Justin Terry who tragically passed away this morning in a car accident.”

Nye County’s Sheriff Office has ordered all NCSO personnel to shroud their badges in honor of Det. Terry.

Other agencies and organizations that have offered condolences are the Clark County Fire Department, Henderson Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Las Vegas, and more.

Detective Terry is survived by his wife and two sons.