Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Metro flags half-staff for Detective Justin Terry

Las Vegas Fire &amp; Rescue and Metro flags are half-staff for recent fallen officer, Justin Terry.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 13, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue alongside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that their flags are positioned half-staff for recent fallen officer, Justin Terry.

The LVMPD officer was killed Friday after a beam fell in a construction zone on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas.

FULL COVERAGE: Las Vegas police officer killed when beam falls onto US 95

LVMPD said that their flags will remain half-staff until Officer Terry has been laid to rest.

Dignitymemorial.com has information that a funeral service will occur for Terry on June 20 at Central Christian Church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

