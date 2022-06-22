Fundraiser planned for family of fallen Las Vegas Det. Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fundraiser to help the family of Metro Police Detective Justin Terry will be held on Wednesday.
Detective Terry was killed after a construction beam fell onto his unmarked car while he was driving on the freeway on June 10th. Detective Terry leaves behind a wife and two sons.
The Injured Police Officers Fund is hosting the cookout on June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nevada Coin Mart located at 4065 S. Jones Boulevard.
Black t-shirts with Terry’s badge number will also be on sale at the event, along with black and blue wristbands.
100% of proceeds earned at the IPOF fundraiser will go towards his family.
Injured Police Officers Fundraiser for Det. Justin Terry:
- 4065 S. Jones Boulevard
- Wednesday, June 22; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cookout and merchandise sales
- 100% of proceeds benefit Det. Terry’s family