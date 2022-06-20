TODAY: Procession, memorial services for Las Vegas police Det. Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Det. Justin Terry will be laid to rest on Monday.

He was killed in a crash on U.S. 95 on June 10 after a construction beam was knocked from an overpass and fell onto the highway.

Monday's services at the Palm Downtown Mortuary are closed to the public, who had the chance to pay their respects to the detective at viewings on Friday and Saturday.

A memorial procession for Terry is scheduled to start at the mortuary at 8:30 a.m. before escorting Terry's casket to Central Christian Church in Henderson for the memorial service. The procession route was outlined as follows:

South on Main Street from the Palm Downtown Mortuary

West on Washington Avenue from Main Street

South on Interstate 15

Exit east onto Sahara Avenue from I-15

South on Las Vegas Boulevard from Sahara Ave.

East on Interstate 215 from Las Vegas Blvd.

North on U.S. 95 from I-215

Exit east onto Russell Road to Central Christian Church on 1001 New Beginnings Drive

Over the past 10 days, tributes have poured in for Det. Terry, honoring him and the work he did on the front lines as a Metro officer for more than two decades.

Most recently, Terry was assigned to the department's sex crimes bureau. His obituary said he was widely regarded as an expert in his field.

He was also a leader in the Cops on Top memorial annual hike in which officers, family and friends climb to the peaks of the tallest mountains in Nevada in memory of fallen police officers.

Metro officials said Terry also started a program at the Southeast Area Command to help reach the homeless population in remote areas.

He was 45 years old at the time of his death, and is survived by his wife and two sons.

In addition to the scheduled memorial services on Monday, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in Terry's memory.

13 Action News will carry live coverage of the procession for Det. Terry throughout the morning. Watch live coverage at ktnv.com/live or on your preferred streaming device.