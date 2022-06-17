Memorial services, procession planned for fallen Las Vegas police Det. Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those wishing to pay their respects to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Det. Justin Terry can do so on Friday and Saturday.

Terry was killed after a beam fell in a construction zone on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas.

FULL COVERAGE: Las Vegas police officer killed when beam falls onto US 95

LVMPD reports that viewings will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary located at 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave.

Starting June 20 at 8:30 a.m., Terry will be escorted alongside his family from Palm Downtown Mortuary on North Main Street to Central Christian Church at 1001 New Beginnings Dr.

A memorial service will be held at Central Christian Church on June 20 at 10 a.m. According to LVMPD, motorists can expect traffic delays until roughly 9:30 a.m. on June 20. The processions route can be seen below:

Exit the Palm parking lot onto Main Street,

South on Main Street,

West on Washington Avenue,

South on I-15,

Exit east on Sahara Avenue,

South on Las Vegas Boulevard,

East on I-215

North on US-95

Exit east on Russell Road to Central Christian Church

LVMPD will have their flags at half-staff until Terry has been laid to rest.