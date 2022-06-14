NDOT confirms truck that hit warning beam also damaged overpass

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details about the fatal accident on southbound us 95 last Friday that killed LVMPD Detective Justin Terry.

Justin Hopkins, NDOT spokesperson says the warning beam hit by the truck hauling the backhoe in Friday’s crash was welded in place.

Hopkins says Nevada State Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. He says the agency will be trying to determine many factors including if there was compliance with NDOT permits and regulations.

“We just don't know enough about the aspects of the crash,” Hopkins said. “Things like speed, things like the height of the load, to answer any of those questions.”

FULL COVERAGE: Las Vegas police officer killed when beam falls onto US 95

Hopkins says beam strikes are a very uncommon event. The Centennial Bowl beam was put up in January and had never been knocked over before.

He also confirmed after the truck struck the beam, it continued driving under the overpass before pulling over after passing completely through. Hopkins says the truck did additional damage underneath the bridge.

“The construction equipment that that truck was towing then scraped some of the beams that we call false work that's laid down for creating the bridge,“ he said.

Hopkins says the contractor for the bridge, Las Vegas Paving, checked the integrity of the bridge and it had not been compromised.

Flatbed truck driver, Ron Quon, says he's witnessed several fatal crashes.

"Once you inadvertently kill someone, your life is different from now on," Quon said.

Afterward, he says there is always a background investigation into the truck driver involved.

Quon says law enforcement will check driver's logs, their driving record for any violations, and where training was done and will evaluate if they’ve had enough rest. A drug test is likely to be administered.

“Safety is the utmost important thing not only to you, but to anybody next to you," he said.

Quon says if the height of the vehicle is found to be in violation, a driver can face criminal prosecution.

"If someone loses their life over your negligence, you're going to do some time," he said.

NDOT says the results of a preliminary investigation by the Nevada State Police are expected this week.