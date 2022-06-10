Driver dead after beam falls on car on US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was killed Friday morning after a steel beam fell onto a car on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas, fire officials said.

Traffic in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 was shut down at the 215 Northern Beltway in Centennial Hills, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol said traffic was being diverted off the highway at Durango Drive.

We are LIVE on scene underneath the Centennial Bowl where police have confirmed the early morning crash as deadly.



Right now we’re seeing a car completely mangled and it appears a metal beam crushed the car with the driver inside.



We will work to give updates on @KTNV at 8:56 pic.twitter.com/wpkfTOCnKA — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) June 10, 2022

A public information officer for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue confirmed that a steel beam had fallen onto a car, and that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is ongoing overpass and freeway interchange construction in the area, known as the Centennial Bowl.

A public information officer for Nevada State Police was not immediately reachable on Friday morning.

This is a developing story.