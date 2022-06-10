Watch
Driver dead after beam falls on car on US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

Zora Asberry, KTNV
Officials with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue confirmed that a driver was killed when a beam fell on their car on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas on Friday, June 10, 2022.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was killed Friday morning after a steel beam fell onto a car on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas, fire officials said.

Traffic in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 was shut down at the 215 Northern Beltway in Centennial Hills, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol said traffic was being diverted off the highway at Durango Drive.

A public information officer for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue confirmed that a steel beam had fallen onto a car, and that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is ongoing overpass and freeway interchange construction in the area, known as the Centennial Bowl.

A public information officer for Nevada State Police was not immediately reachable on Friday morning.

This is a developing story.

