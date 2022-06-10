Las Vegas police officer killed by falling beam on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer was killed when a beam fell on their car on U.S. 95 on Friday morning, a source confirms to 13 Action News.

PREVIOUS: Driver dead after beam falls on car on US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

A procession of various #LVMPD motorcycles and cruisers are being lined up at the crash site. An incredibly somber sight. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/lgYV6mvV03 — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) June 10, 2022

The incident was reported at approximately 7:04 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the 215 Northern Beltway, in the active Centennial Bowl construction zone.

Nevada State Police said a beam fell on the car after it was hit by equipment on a passing tractor trailer.

Metro Police were expected to hold a press conference on Friday morning, though a time was not specified.