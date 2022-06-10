Traffic alert: Southbound lanes of US 95 blocked near 215 interchange after report of fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound lanes of U.S. 95 were shut down in Centennial Hills during the Friday morning commute.

As of 7:04 a.m., all southbound lanes were shut down at the interchange with the 215 Northern Beltway, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

TRAFFIC ALERT: US-95 SB at NB215 is shut down due to a crash.



Traffic is being diverted off at Centennial. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/WF3mrI0xwZ — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) June 10, 2022

The Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol identified the incident as a fatal crash. A public information officer could not immediately be reached for more information.

Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route through the area.

13 Action News is working to gather more information about this incident. This is a developing story.