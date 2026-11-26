LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A family hoping for some closure before Thanksgiving will have to wait another week after the sentencing of the man who admitted to killing a Las Vegas couple inside a Smith’s grocery store was unexpectedly postponed.

Alejandro Estrada was scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty in October to killing Amanda Frias Rosas and her husband, Victor, in May. Under the plea agreement, Estrada agreed to spend 56 years to life in prison.

Family members traveled from out of state for Wednesday’s sentencing, including Amanda’s mother, Anna Winn.

Watch: Family members react to sentencing delay in fatal Las Vegas Smith's shooting

Sentencing delayed for man who admitted to killing couple inside grocery store

“My only wish is that he never sees the light of day, that he gets carried out of that prison in a body bag like my daughter and her husband got carried out of that store in body bags,” Winn said.

But the sentencing did not happen.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal said there had apparently been a misunderstanding involving the scheduling of the hearing.

“Mr. Gadson had emailed the court to reset this trial date. Then it was supposed to be moved, and it just never got moved,” Palal said.

For Winn, the delay means having to relive the trauma again when she returns for the rescheduled hearing.

“I’m going through all the trauma that I’ve gone through just to get here,” Winn said. “I have to start all over again. It should have been taken care of before this.”

According to court documents, Amanda had been fighting for sole custody of her children before she was killed, telling the court that Estrada, the father of her children, was unstable and unemployed.

Police said Estrada was also concerned about potentially going to jail over unpaid child support.

On the morning of the murders, police said Estrada went looking for Amanda and Victor. Investigators said he broke into their home and ransacked the couple’s master bedroom, but they were not there.

Instead, Amanda and Victor were picking up a birthday cake for her son, who turned 12 that day.

Video from court records shows Estrada's movements on the morning of the shooting:

Newly released video shows suspect in moments leading up to fatal grocery store shooting

Police said Estrada found the couple at the Smith’s grocery store where they both worked and shot and killed them inside the store.

“He went into a public place and shot them dead, cold-blooded murder, and threw her custody papers on top of her dead body,” Winn said. “Nobody should have to go through this.”

Estrada had once faced the possibility of the death penalty before pleading guilty in October and agreeing to a sentence of 56 years to life in prison.

Winn had expected to hear that sentence formally handed down Wednesday. Instead, she headed back to Arizona ahead of her first Thanksgiving without her daughter.

Estrada’s sentencing was rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2.