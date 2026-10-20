Gunman who shot ex-wife, husband inside Smith's pleads guilty to double murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man charged in the double fatal shooting of his ex-wife and her husband at a South Valley Smith's store has reversed his not guilty plea.

Alejandro Estrada, Jr. is now pleading guilty to two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon, per court documents.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers have agreed to a sentence of 28-years behind bars for each count, totaling 56-years of incarceration.

Prior to the plea deal, prosecutors would not rule out seeking the death penalty.

Estrada, Jr. was accused of shooting Amanda and Victor Frias Rosas back on May 12.

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Amanda was the mother to two of Estrada's children.

FULL VIDEO: Officer responds to Smith's grocery store shooting that killed two

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FULL VIDEO: Officer responds to Smith's grocery store shooting that killed two

Before the shooting, surveillance video captured Estrada near the couple's home which he appeared to ransack.

Estrada then followed them through the grocery store and opened fire.

He was eventually tackled and restrained by witnesses.

According to court documents, Estrada had previously told a roommate that he could go to jail for failure to pay Amanda child support.

The shooting prompted Smith's to close for more than a week.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 25.