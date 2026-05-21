Smith's announces reopening date for southeast valley store following fatal shooting of husband and wife

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Smith's location in the southeast valley, which was the site of a shooting that killed a husband and wife last week, is set to reopen on May 27, the grocery chain announced Thursday.

The May 12 shooting took the lives of Amanda Frias-Rosas and Victor Frias, who were employees at the South Maryland Parkway store and shopping at the location when they were killed. The store has been closed since the incident.

Smith's said it has been working closely with all store employees, providing counseling and other support services, as well as pay continuity.

"Our deep condolences go to all who've been affected by this senseless act of violence," Tiny Murray, head of public affairs for Smith's, said. "We'll continue to support our associates as they return to work at this and other Smith's locations."

Police said Alejandro Estrada, 43, went into the store and shot the couple due to ongoing child custody issues with Amanda, who was his ex-girlfriend. He is facing multiple charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, eight counts of discharging a gun within a structure and aggravated stalking.

Estrada was taken down outside of the store following the shooting by good Samaritans, who disarmed and restrained him until police arrived.

WATCH: We obtained this exclusive viewer video showing those bystanders taking down the suspect until police arrived:

Police: Two people dead after shooting at south valley grocery store; suspect in custody

Smith's officials said they are preparing the store for reopening by cleaning, painting and replenishing the store's products, many of which were donated to Three Square or taken to a different store location.

“The safety of our associates and customers remains in focus as a core value as we reopen to serve the community,” Murray said. “We’re grateful for the quick response by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, and others, whose quick actions helped in subduing and apprehending the perpetrator. We extend our appreciation to the Resiliency and Justice Center and Silverado Ranch and Community Center for providing essential resources to our associates.”

Estrada entered a not guilty plea at a court appearance and is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 29 at 9:30 a.m.