LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A third person is now behind bars in connection with the killing of east Las Vegas business owner Reynaldo Rodis.

On November 23, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 25-year-old Aaron Brown in Birmingham, Alabama.

Rodis was shot and killed on October 15 while trying to stop an attempted robbery of Elevated Life, a marijuana shop and barber in the 3400 block of East Flamingo Road.

Investigators said surveillance video showed three men entering the business "intending the commit a robbery." In the days that followed, LVMPD issued warrants for the arrests of two brothers, Antwan and Anthony Terry, of Chicago. Law enforcement previously took the Terry brothers into custody in Minnesota.

As the investigation continued, LVMPD detectives identified Brown as an additional suspect, police said. He was arrested by an FBI task force and booked into jail in Bessemer, Alabama on the following charges:



Open murder with use of a deadly weapon

Three counts of robbery with use of a deadly weapon

Three counts of first-degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon

Police noted that Brown is expected to be extradited to Las Vegas for prosecution.

Documents previously obtained by Channel 13 stated the Terry brothers had been to Rodis's shop the day before the shooting. Investigators allege the three men now in custody returned the next day and and ransacked the marijuana room at gunpoint.

Rodis, who was also armed, was shot while trying to intervene.