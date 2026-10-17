LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three suspects remain on the run after a man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a business in east Las Vegas Thursday.

Employees at the complex near Flamingo Road and Pecos Road identified the victim to Channel 13 as Reynaldo Rodis.

WATCH | Man killed during attempted robbery at east Las Vegas business identified; three suspects sought

Man killed during attempted robbery at east Las Vegas business identified; three suspects sought

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, three men entered a second-floor business suite intending to commit a robbery. Police said an employee lunged at one of the suspects in an attempt to stop the robbery.

“One of the employees attempted to stop that robbery by lunging after one of the individuals, causing that suspect to shoot our employee,” Lt. Robert Price said.

WATCH | Lt. Price's full media briefing

Employee killed during robbery attempt in east Las Vegas, LVMPD shares

Rodis also had ties to the Las Vegas boxing community. On Friday, a boxing organization shared a tribute to him on social media.

Channel 13 found business records listing Rodis as a director of Elevated Life Ministry. A notice posted outside the suite states that the organization transitioned into a private membership association called The Align Collective.

Other signs outside the suite describe a members-only club, with guests required to be accompanied by a member and a waiting period for new members.

Police have not said why the business was targeted.

Roxanna Estrada, who works elsewhere in the complex, said she saw officers and emergency crews rush into the building Thursday.

“We saw cops kind of just rush in there. We saw the EMTs and the fire department,” Estrada said.

Estrada also told Channel 13 that the same business had been targeted about two weeks earlier. Channel 13 has not independently confirmed that claim.

When Channel 13 returned Friday, the suite was locked and its lights were off. Detectives were also seen going door to door, speaking with people inside the complex.

Estrada said the shooting has left people who work nearby concerned about their safety.

“We are worried especially because if they attack here, they can probably come back,” she said.

As of Friday, Metro confirmed no arrests had been made. Investigators are still searching for the three suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.