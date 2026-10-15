Employee killed in attempted robbery in east Las Vegas, LVMPD shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE

We’re learning more from Metro police about a homicide that took place this morning in east Las Vegas.

According to LVMPD, three male individuals entered a shared business complex with the intent to rob it.

An employee attempted to stop the robbery "by lunging at one of the individuals," and was shot by one of the suspects in the process.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

WATCH | LVMPD holds media briefing on this incident

Employee killed during robbery attempt in east Las Vegas, LVMPD shares

ORIGINAL STORY

A homicide investigation is underway after police say a person was shot in east Las Vegas.

Police said they received reports at 11:40 a.m. of gunfire near a business in the 3400 block of East Flamingo Road, near Pecos Road.

Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound who was declared dead at the scene.

"This incident is currently under investigation, and LVMPD Homicide has been advised," a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated.

This is a developing story. A Channel 13 crew is en route to the area.