BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — A person missing from Boulder City was found dead in Mohave County, Arizona, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Boulder City police.

The update comes after an exchange of gunfire between BCPD detectives and a person of interest during a follow-up investigation on Saturday.

Police identified the missing person on Sunday as Allison Saul, but no other additional information was provided.

According to police, detectives responded to the 1000 block of Industrial Road for a follow-up related to a missing person investigation.

Detectives attempted to make contact with a person of interest in the case before they pulled out a rifle and exchanged gunfire with investigators, according to BCPD.

Police said the suspect went into the desert along the foothills of the river mountains to the north. He was later found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. BCPD said Sunday that the suspect had died.