HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man is facing criminal charges in connection with the October 2025 death of a woman in Henderson.
The Henderson Police Department says the woman's body was found on October 24 in the area of Saualito and Malibu drives.
Police say she was suffering from an apparent head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident was originally reported as a suspicious death, but during the course of the investigation, it was determined to be a homicide," HPD officials stated on Wednesday.
Jose Celestin, 26, was identified as a suspect and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.
As of this report, the victim had not been publicly identified.
Police are asking anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact HPD. The department can be reached by phone at 702-267-4911 or by dialing 311. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
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