NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in North Las Vegas are sharing new surveillance footage as they investigate the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.

The North Las Vegas Police Department released a photo and video that they say shows the people who may have information about what happened.

Watch the new surveillance footage shared by police:

North Las Vegas PD release surveillance video in homicide investigation

The investigation began on July 19, when police say officers responded to the 2300 block of Cockatiel Drive, in a neighborhood near Centennial Parkway and Clayton Street. There were reports of a shooting that followed what police described as a "large party" in the area.

"During the incident, a 16-year-old female was struck by gunfire and later succumbed to her injuries," police said.

Detectives are sharing new visuals from that night in hopes that someone may recognize the individuals shown. They've urged anyone with additional information about this incident to come forward.



NLVPD North Las Vegas police ask for help to identify the person in this photo as they seek information about a 16-year-old girl's shooting death. NLVPD North Las Vegas Police ask for help identifying individuals seen on video from the night a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot.

Those with information to share can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.