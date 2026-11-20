HENDERSON, Nv. — A Henderson man is in custody after calling 911 to report his mother's murder.

On November 18 at around 5:37 p.m. police were alerted of a shooting at a home in the 300 block of Oliveiro Court.

Responding officers arrested 54-year-old Michael Holman at the scene for open murder.

Inside the home they discovered his mother dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

So far no motive has been revealed.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.