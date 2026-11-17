LAS VEGAS — Police made an arrest after a standoff in the northwest Las Vegas valley that lasted for approximately 5 hours on Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the incident began with the report of a domestic disturbance in the 4700 block of Killington Street, near the 215 and Lone Mountain Road.

Police said "specialized units" were called in to assist amid reports of a person inside the residence who was believed to be armed with a gun.

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, Las Vegas police said the person had been taken into custody. Police did not identify the person or establish what, if any, charges they might face.