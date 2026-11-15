Man dies after being beaten in southwest Las Vegas parking lot, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man died after being beaten in the parking lot of a southwest valley business Sunday morning, and a suspect was taken into custody, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they received a report of a physical altercation between two people around 5:28 a.m. in a business parking lot in the 7600 block of South Durango Drive, near Windmill Lane and Robindale Road.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive male lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Quinton Graham, 31, and the victim arrived at the business together in a vehicle.

"While walking into the business, Graham struck the victim, causing the victim to fall to the ground," LVMPD said in a press release. "Graham continued to batter the victim until officers arrived."

Graham was still at the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody, police said. He is charged with open murder and is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Monday morning.