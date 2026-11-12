Former CCSD executive indicted on domestic violence charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Clark County School District executive now faces domestic violence charges, Channel 13 has learned.

Jason Goudie, who was fired from his job as the district's chief financial officer in September 2024, is expected to be arraigned in Eighth Judicial District Court next week.

A criminal complaint alleges that on Sept. 21, 2026, Goudie strangled his wife, used force to prevent her from leaving, and slammed her head "onto a wall and/or the ground."

Records from Las Vegas Justice Court show Goudie was initially arrested in September on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, and domestic battery.

He has since posted bail, according to court records.

On Tuesday, the case was confidentially bound over to District Court, where Goudie is expected to face a judge on Tuesday, November 17 for an initial arraignment hearing.

Goudie had been on the job since 2017 when he was fired by CCSD amid allegations of an accounting error that left the district facing an estimated budget shortfall in the tens of millions.

In an interview with Channel 13 after his firing, Goudie characterized district officials' claims of a budgeting error as "misinformation" and said he did not know why he was terminated.

Court records show Goudie has been ordered to have no contact with the victim in this case and not to possess or consume alcohol while he is out on bail.