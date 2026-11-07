Teen arrested after fatal First Friday shooting indicted by Grand Jury, held without bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning more about the case of Issac Manriquez, a 17-year-old arrested following a fatal shooting at First Friday last month.
On Oct. 2, two people were injured in the Arts District during the shooting. 15-year-old Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers was killed.
On Nov. 5, Manriquez was indicted by the Clark County Grand Jury, according to court records we obtained.
WATCH | Issac Manriquez's initial appearance before a judge
[IN COURT] 17-year-old held without bail after arrest for First Friday shooting
He was charged with the following:
- Murder with use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang
- Battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm (two counts)
- Carrying concealed explosive substance, firearm, pneumatic gun, or other dangerous deadly weapon
Records show that Manriquez is being held without bail at this time.
RELATED | Channel 13's original report of the incident
-
North Las Vegas police seek to ID persons of interest in triple shootingNorth Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
North Las Vegas police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injuredNorth Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
Las Vegas man arrested in connection with 12 California residential burglariesA 33-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in Fresno, California, that police said involved the theft of cash, jewelry and collectible coins.
Nineteen people arrested in Southern Nevada sex offender compliance operationThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers contact 1,953 sex offenders between October 26 and October 30.