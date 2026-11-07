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Teen arrested after fatal First Friday shooting indicted by Grand Jury, held without bail

First Friday suspect court
KTNV
Issac Manriquez, 17, makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026.
First Friday suspect court
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning more about the case of Issac Manriquez, a 17-year-old arrested following a fatal shooting at First Friday last month.

On Oct. 2, two people were injured in the Arts District during the shooting. 15-year-old Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers was killed.

On Nov. 5, Manriquez was indicted by the Clark County Grand Jury, according to court records we obtained.

WATCH | Issac Manriquez's initial appearance before a judge

[IN COURT] 17-year-old held without bail after arrest for First Friday shooting

He was charged with the following:

  • Murder with use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang
  • Battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm (two counts)
  • Carrying concealed explosive substance, firearm, pneumatic gun, or other dangerous deadly weapon

Records show that Manriquez is being held without bail at this time.

RELATED | Channel 13's original report of the incident

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