NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured earlier this week.

WATCH: Police released a short video showing four people walking down a sidewalk

North Las Vegas police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Police responded just after midnight on Nov. 2 to the 1800 block of West McDonald Avenue and located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim was located nearby in the area of Juanita Circle and Carey Avenue.

Police said one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and described the condition of another victim as stable.

"As detectives continue their investigation, they are seeking to identify and locate four individuals who may have information relevant to the incident," NLVPD said in a press release. "Surveillance video depicting the persons of interest is being released in hopes that members of the public may recognize them and assist detectives in establishing their identities."

Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance video is asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online HERE.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.