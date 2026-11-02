One dead following overnight triple shooting in North Las Vegas

One person was killed in a triple shooting that took place overnight Monday in North Las Vegas.

Gunshots rang out just after midnight along the 1800 block of West McDonald Avenue.

At the scene police discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A third victim was located nearby in the area Juanita Circle and Carey Avenue.

One man later died. Another has life threatening injuries, while the third is listed as stable.

So far there have been no arrests or potential motive revealed.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.