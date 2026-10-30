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Domestic disturbance call turns into barricade situation on W. Tropicana

W. Tropicana barricade
NDOT
NDOT footage of an Oct. 30, 2026 barricade situation on W. Tropicana
W. Tropicana barricade
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A domestic disturbance call prompted police to declare a barricade situation on Friday morning.

NDOT cameras showed officers swarming the scene around W. Tropicana and Grand Canyon during the 7 o'clock hour.

Police Barricade W. Tropicana

A suspect was taken into custody about an hour later, after initially refusing to comply with commands to surrender.

No other information was immediately available.

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