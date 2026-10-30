Domestic disturbance call turns into barricade situation on W. Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A domestic disturbance call prompted police to declare a barricade situation on Friday morning.
NDOT cameras showed officers swarming the scene around W. Tropicana and Grand Canyon during the 7 o'clock hour.
Police Barricade W. Tropicana
A suspect was taken into custody about an hour later, after initially refusing to comply with commands to surrender.
No other information was immediately available.
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