Men arrested in Minnesota for fatal robbery at east Las Vegas marijuana business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two brothers are behind bars in connection with a fatal robbery at an east Las Vegas business earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of Antwan and Anthony Terry in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The brothers were previously identified in court documents as suspects in the fatal Oct. 15 encounter at a business on east Flamingo Road. Reynaldo Rodis was found shot to death inside his business, Elevated Life, a marijuana shop, barber and meditation studio.

Documents previously obtained by Channel 13 stated the Terry brothers had been to the location the day before the shooting. Investigators allege they returned the next day and and ransacked the marijuana room at gunpoint.

Rodis, who was also armed, was shot while trying to intervene.

Antwan and Anthony Terry are expected to be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges including open murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery.