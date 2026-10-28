17-year-old suspect charged as adult in shooting at downtown Las Vegas bus transit center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager arrested in connection with a shooting at a bus transit center in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday will be charged as an adult, according to court records obtained by Channel 13.
Court records say Amari Heath, 17, is facing the following seven charges:
- One count of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon
- Two counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon
- One count of assault with a deadly weapon
- One count of battery on a protected person
- One count of carrying a concealed weapon
- One count of discharging a weapon where a person might be endangered
The incident happened around 6:49 p.m. near East Bonneville Avenue and South First Street.
Heath is accused of shooting two people, including an RTC employee, who were both taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Police said Heath was also injured in the shooting and hospitalized. It is unclear how he was injured.
WATCH |Bus riders share safety concerns after shooting at Bonneville Transit Center:
Las Vegas bus riders reconsider safety after shooting near downtown transit center
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