Police investigate late Tuesday night shooting at gas station near Lake Mead and Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the city's north side.
A victim was found shot at a gas station near Lake Mead and Rancho on Tuesday evening, just before midnight.
—Footage from the scene—
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So far, their condition is unknown.
The suspect remains on the loose.
As we learn more we'll keep you updated.
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