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Police investigate late Tuesday night shooting at gas station near Lake Mead and Rancho

Gas station shooting
KTNV
October 27, 2026 gas station shooting scene
Gas station shooting
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the city's north side.   

A victim was found shot at a gas station near Lake Mead and Rancho on Tuesday evening, just before midnight.

—Footage from the scene—

Gas station shooting raw vo

So far, their condition is unknown. 

The suspect remains on the loose.  

As we learn more we'll keep you updated.

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