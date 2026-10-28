Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Person hospitalized after stabbing in central valley, police say

The incident happened near the intersection of East Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street.
Stabbing at Twain and Cambridge
RTC
Stabbing at Twain and Cambridge
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in the central valley Tuesday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of East Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Twain and Cambridge is shut down as police investigate.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with Channel 13