Person hospitalized after stabbing in central valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in the central valley Tuesday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The incident happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of East Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street.
Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection of Twain and Cambridge is shut down as police investigate.
-
Police seek vehicle in hit-and-run that killed 84-year-old woman in northeast valley
Police seek vehicle in hit-and-run that killed 84-year-old in northeast valleyPolice are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a hit-and-run that killed an 84-year-old Henderson woman in the northeast valley Monday morning.
3 injured in shooting at bus transit center in downtown Las VegasThree people were injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday evening at a bus transit center in downtown Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
3 injured in shooting at bus transit center in downtown Las Vegas, police sayThree people were injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday evening at a bus transit center in downtown Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.