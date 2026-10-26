3 injured in shooting at bus transit center in downtown Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a bus transit center in downtown Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The incident happened around 6:49 p.m. near East Bonneville Avenue and South First Street.
Police said three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, including the suspect, were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
LVMPD asks the public to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence.
According to the RTC, the Bonneville Transit Center bays are currently closed. Bus pickups and drop-offs have been relocated to surrounding streets.
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