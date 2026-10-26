Police seek vehicle in hit-and-run that killed 84-year-old woman in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a hit-and-run that killed an 84-year-old Henderson woman in the northeast valley Monday morning.

The collision happened around 5:55 a.m. on East Cheyenne Avenue, west of North Walnut Road.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was crossing Cheyenne Avenue outside of a marked or implied crosswalk when she was struck by a burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe, estimated to be between the model years 2021 and 2026.

Police said the driver of the Tahoe did not remain at the scene and left the area westbound on Cheyenne Avenue. The vehicle has damage to the front right headlight, according to LVMPD.

Pictures of the vehicle police are seeking are below:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section by phone at 702-828-3595 or 702-828-2892. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.