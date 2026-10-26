Woman arrested in stabbing death of husband in west Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly stabbing her husband to death at a west Las Vegas apartment complex, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police responded to the 6700 block of Del Rey Avenue near Rainbow and Charleston boulevards around 5:34 a.m. on Oct. 22 and located a man and a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds.
According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, identified as Naima Ahmadi, 53, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LVMPD said the investigation found that Ahmadi fatally stabbed her husband before stabbing herself.
Ahmadi was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
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